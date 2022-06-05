1,600,000 Shares in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU) Purchased by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,032,000. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II comprises 0.8% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000.

Get LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LFACU remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.