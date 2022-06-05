$180,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) will post sales of $180,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $230,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $1.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $1.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.93 million, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $7.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,331.94% and a negative return on equity of 152.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOTS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

MOTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 417,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

