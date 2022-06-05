1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $946,751.99 and $3,220.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000226 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000854 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002906 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,696,441 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

