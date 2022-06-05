1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,517.00

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $32,641.94 and approximately $33,517.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00297272 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00426829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031316 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars.

