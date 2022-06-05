$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the lowest is $2.33. American Tower reported earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $266.73. 7,331,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

