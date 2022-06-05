$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $10.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $11.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on OVV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,754 shares of company stock worth $1,175,362. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after purchasing an additional 625,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OVV traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,270. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

