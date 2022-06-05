$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.96 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $10.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $11.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $11.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,005,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,900,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 504,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

