$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.96 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $10.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $11.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $11.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,005,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,900,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 504,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
