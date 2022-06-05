2,132 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in TransUnion by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in TransUnion by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in TransUnion by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

TRU stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

