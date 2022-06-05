2,149 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,062,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,983,000 after purchasing an additional 282,377 shares in the last quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 66,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Danaher by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 827,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $266.05 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.88 and a 200 day moving average of $284.32. The company has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

