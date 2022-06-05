232,440 Shares in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Purchased by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.13% of Laureate Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $13.15 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

