2,611 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR opened at $119.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.48.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,217 shares of company stock worth $8,237,041. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

