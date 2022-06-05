$27.68 Million in Sales Expected for Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) to report $27.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full-year sales of $148.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $283.85 million, with estimates ranging from $201.30 million to $359.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tritium DCFC.

DCFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCFC traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. 206,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88. Tritium DCFC has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $24,370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $2,668,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $382,000. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

