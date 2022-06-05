307,581 Shares in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 307,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of F45 Training at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FXLV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $13,873,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

In other F45 Training news, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 720,806 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,397.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FXLV. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE FXLV opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $50.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

