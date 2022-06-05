352,959 Shares in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 352,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,128,000. Global X FinTech ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,037 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $25.11. 129,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,189. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

