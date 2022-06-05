3,656 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Ferrari makes up 1.1% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Ferrari by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,511,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,334,000 after acquiring an additional 72,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

RACE traded down $8.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,068. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.09.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

