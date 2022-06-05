36,600 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Acquired by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of Atkore at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,931,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $116.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.15.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,985 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

