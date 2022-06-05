44,136 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 507.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after buying an additional 3,891,569 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 2,012.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 209,259 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 953.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in QuantumScape by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 110,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:QS opened at $11.76 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
A number of research firms have issued reports on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.
In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $989,110.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 542,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $1,717,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,280 shares in the company, valued at $698,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,062,911 shares of company stock worth $15,291,646 over the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About QuantumScape (Get Rating)
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
