44,136 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 507.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after buying an additional 3,891,569 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 2,012.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 209,259 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 953.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in QuantumScape by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 110,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

NYSE:QS opened at $11.76 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $989,110.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 542,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $1,717,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,280 shares in the company, valued at $698,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,062,911 shares of company stock worth $15,291,646 over the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.