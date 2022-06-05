$5.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.15 billion and the lowest is $4.99 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $20.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.09 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.67.

PNC stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $152.35 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

