$57.72 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWRGet Rating) will report $57.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the highest is $128.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $45.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $286.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $437.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $262.21 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $466.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 655,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.43. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

