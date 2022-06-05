65,259 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of FormFactor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,517,000 after buying an additional 103,858 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. CL King lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

