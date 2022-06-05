671,709 Shares in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 671,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,199,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 1.54% of City Office REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,185,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 105,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 199,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 315,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in City Office REIT by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 286,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 96,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

