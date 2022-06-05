$735.59 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) will announce $735.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $721.98 million to $750.70 million. Masonite International posted sales of $662.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 156,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,759. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.16. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Masonite International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 52,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

