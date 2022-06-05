959,006 Shares in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Acquired by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 959,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000. Cronos Group accounts for approximately 4.3% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRON. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC upgraded Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

CRON traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.91. 1,790,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 25.50.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.