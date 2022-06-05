AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.7% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,079 shares of company stock worth $77,812,405. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.17 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05. The firm has a market cap of $260.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.