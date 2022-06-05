Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95. Acme United has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.08.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.
About Acme United (Get Rating)
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
