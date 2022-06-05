Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95. Acme United has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acme United by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Acme United by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acme United by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acme United by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acme United by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

