Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,703 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.47% of Acuity Brands worth $34,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 28,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI opened at $180.14 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.47 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day moving average of $189.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

