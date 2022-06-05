Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 6,600 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Twitter worth $36,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 174.62 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

