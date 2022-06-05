Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 30,600 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $39,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,200,000 after purchasing an additional 144,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,171,000 after purchasing an additional 363,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,147 shares of company stock worth $31,852,093 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $173.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.96 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

