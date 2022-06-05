Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 45,115 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $40,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed by 128.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $531,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $10,470,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $208.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.41.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $603,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $1,375,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,743. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.