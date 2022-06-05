Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.19% of FirstEnergy worth $43,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 69.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

