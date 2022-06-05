Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $43.49 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $43,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

General Mills stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

