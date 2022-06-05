Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $44.02 Million Holdings in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 329.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 1.13% of EngageSmart worth $44,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ESMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

