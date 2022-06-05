Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $45.42 Million Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,255,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,881 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.66% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $45,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $25.08 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

