Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.17% of Cenovus Energy worth $42,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 88.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 2.48.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

