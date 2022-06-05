Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 13,800 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 162.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $46,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 80.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 18.6% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,058.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,048.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,984.24. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,122.35.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,582 shares of company stock worth $15,957,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

