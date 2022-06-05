Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 801,281 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801,281 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 1.41% of ACV Auctions worth $41,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,638,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 153,983 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 327,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $26.86.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

