Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 3,300 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $40,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 238,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $2,486,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total transaction of $1,363,070.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,907,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,347 shares of company stock worth $24,765,317 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK stock opened at $316.38 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $184.43 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

