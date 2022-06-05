Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 99,100 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in State Street were worth $37,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after acquiring an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,995,000 after purchasing an additional 411,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,186,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $65.41 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

