Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $39,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of WBA opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

