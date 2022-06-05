Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

