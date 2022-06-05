Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to post sales of $32.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.10 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $27.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $134.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $140.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $177.42 million, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $200.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

AERI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.74. 674,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,315. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $279.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 475,017 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,588,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 350,061 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 618,499 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,394,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

