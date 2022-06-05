Aeternity (AE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $890,821.00

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $32.21 million and approximately $890,821.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 401,290,458 coins and its circulating supply is 355,469,514 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

