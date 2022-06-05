AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.67

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.67 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 26.12 ($0.33). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 26.72 ($0.34), with a volume of 1,635,579 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 29.36. The company has a market capitalization of £196.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55.

AFC Energy Company Profile (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

