Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,117,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 523,503 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 11.51% of Air Lease worth $580,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,496 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $87,018,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Air Lease by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,386,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Air Lease by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $37.53 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AL. HSBC began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.