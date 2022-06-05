Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Financial Survey

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Roblox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alarm.com and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 5.95% 11.71% 5.73% Roblox -25.01% -89.70% -13.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alarm.com and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 2 3 1 2.83 Roblox 1 7 8 0 2.44

Alarm.com currently has a consensus target price of $89.60, suggesting a potential upside of 37.59%. Roblox has a consensus target price of $51.13, suggesting a potential upside of 70.42%. Given Roblox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roblox is more favorable than Alarm.com.

Volatility & Risk

Alarm.com has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alarm.com and Roblox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $748.97 million 4.36 $51.17 million $0.90 72.36 Roblox $1.92 billion 8.47 -$491.65 million ($0.90) -33.33

Alarm.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarm.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Roblox on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions comprising scenes button; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage monitoring; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services; whole home water safety solutions; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, temperature monitoring, multi-site management and access control, early identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; sales, marketing, and training services; and home builder programs, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Tysons, Virginia.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

