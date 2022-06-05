Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of AIN opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.81. Albany International has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Albany International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 34,520 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Albany International by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

