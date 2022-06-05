Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0152 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $69.24 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00300588 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00074781 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00065920 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005791 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,540,574,900 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

