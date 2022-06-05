ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Get ALLETE alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho dropped their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NYSE ALE opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 11.0% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 24,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 295.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 816.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALLETE (ALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.