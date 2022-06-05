Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.13% of Allison Transmission worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ALSN opened at $40.99 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

