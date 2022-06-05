Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALLO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $180,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,333 shares of company stock worth $527,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after buying an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,944 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.